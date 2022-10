Not Available

Papa has long promised his daughter Mika that he will take her to the beach during summer vacation, but as a golf caddy he keeps getting called into work when the weekend rolls around. This time, she even had a new inflatable toy she wanted to bring to share with her father and go swimming in the ocean together: A dugong she names Dudu. Unbeknownst to her, her father is very afraid of the water due to a childhood incident.