Due Dads: The Man's Survival Guide to Pregnancy

It's positive! You're pregnant! Well technically, you aren't pregnant. That would be a medical miracle. Your wife is pregnant. But you are expecting, too, in a way. You're not a dad yet- you're a DUE DAD... and you don't have a clue. Don't panic. Even though expecting a baby has nothing to do with football playoffs, grilling excellent steaks, margin calls, fuel injection, or cold brewskis, this DVD will teach you the skills that will get you safely and happily to that big 0th birthday.