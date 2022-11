Not Available

After his passionate night with Celia, Frankie (Justin Cheung) breaks up with girlfriend Zeta as he can no longer face her innocently. Meanwhile, Celia has disappeared. Frankie is overwhelmed and changes his job for a fresh start. Frankie soon falls for beautiful colleague Eve. Chance comes by, Frankie and Eve go on a business trip to Thailand, and the two soon fall for each other. But his manhood fails him and he cannot perform. Eve is disappointed and they part on bad terms.