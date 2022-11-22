Duel at Alamein

Not Available

An adventure of money, love and betrayal in the deserts of Egypt at the site of El Alamein battle of WWII. Great locations and photography and non stop action, one of the best Egyptian thrillers. Three smugglers in their way back from the boarders after a successful operation but greed takes over and one of the three is killed, the last two must work together but they can never trust each other again, one steals the money but he discovers it's counterfeit and now they have to find the dead partner's daughter to retrieve the real money, a new friend of the girl join the adventure after helping her dying father and learned about the money where about the four go deep in a WWII landmines area to reach the hidden stash; fighting against the desert sun, storms, outlaws, thirst and above all each other as schemes of love and betrayal continues.