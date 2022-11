Not Available

After years of absence, Kadir returns to his hometown Semares in the center of the Arabian desert. He finds out that the new ruler Atatur is a tyrant who leads wars merely to expand his territory. After saving the life of Atatur's general Kames in an ambush, Kadir receives the opportunity to rise to high ranks in Atatur's army. But Atatur is planning a cruel war of retribution against the desert tribes of King Hussein...