Duel: Final Round

Kang-Ho is a famous cop in town because of his braveness. One day, a battered body floats on the river and Kang-Ho goes out to meet the murder suspect alone. Unlike his confidence, he gets badly beaten up, falling into a coma. His younger brother Poong-Ho, bursting with rage, tracks down the man asking for a battle, only to find out that he is no match for this guy. Afterwards, Poong-Ho bumps into a mysterious guy Mr. HWANG, who appears as a skinny old man but possesses the power and techniques of the drunken master. Poong-Ho begs for his teaching and begins his training for revengeful final battle. Will Poong-Ho get his payback?