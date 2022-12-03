Duel: Hamilton vs. Burr

Not Available

Did Hamilton really fire his shot in the air? Did Burr really intend to kill his long-time rival? Why did these two statesmen end up targeting each other on a bluff overlooking the Hudson River in 1804? Long a touchstone of American history, the duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr has taken on mythic proportions. Reveals facts from the fictions surrounding their fateful encounter. Features a wide-ranging, round-table discussion of experts debating the many facets of the deadly exchange.