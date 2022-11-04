Not Available

Duel in the Eclipse

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Returning home, Ross Logan immediately gets into conflict with the Carranza gang, which had just crossed the Mexican border and has occupied a nearby Hacienda. After his brother is killed he plans a cold blooded revenge for which he separates the gang's most dangerous members by using their individual weak points and the general discordance amongst them. The time for the final confrontation is set by the astronomically interested Logan amidst an eclipse.

Cast

Fernando SanchoPorfirio Carranza
Carlo GaddiTed Corby/Corbin
Femi BenussiAlma
Aldo SambrellCharley Fair
Rubén RojoTom Leader
Lang JeffriesRoss Logan/Gringo

