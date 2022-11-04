Duel in the Eclipse

Returning home, Ross Logan immediately gets into conflict with the Carranza gang, which had just crossed the Mexican border and has occupied a nearby Hacienda. After his brother is killed he plans a cold blooded revenge for which he separates the gang's most dangerous members by using their individual weak points and the general discordance amongst them. The time for the final confrontation is set by the astronomically interested Logan amidst an eclipse.
|Fernando Sancho
|Porfirio Carranza
|Carlo Gaddi
|Ted Corby/Corbin
|Femi Benussi
|Alma
|Aldo Sambrell
|Charley Fair
|Rubén Rojo
|Tom Leader
|Lang Jeffries
|Ross Logan/Gringo
View Full Cast >