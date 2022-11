Not Available

The first Duel Masters movie Duel Masters Curse of the Death Phoenix was released in May 25, 2005. This movie was released alongside a movie for the Megamen series. Shobu Kirifuda and his partner invites to participate in uncharted island for the duel congress, this congress converged with the land's of the duel master, therefore wins obtains absolutely not that simply, even between with centimeters, will Shobu able to win the prize or not, it just about matter of time...