Duel Of The Tough

During the Ching Dynasty, a Buddhist priest named Hung must take a journey to spread the word of Buddha. He takes the holy Scriptures along on his journey to southern China. During Hung's trip one of Dai-kiang's henchmen (Wah-sang), attacks him and steals the sacred documents. Luckily Priest Hung is able to escape from the attackers and meets a fellow northerner, Huang, who swears to aid the holy man. Hung and Huang return to the temple to regroup, where Huang is taught the deadly technique called, Magic Kicks! Armed with this new fighting style Huang embarks on a mission to retrieve the documents. He'll need more then just skill to take on Dai-kiangs army of misfits, but will he find the help he needs?