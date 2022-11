Not Available

Relive some of the Grand Ole Opry's greatest moments with this collection of 15 vintage duets featuring performers such as Patsy Cline and Bobby Lord singing "(Remember Me) I'm the One Who Loves You." Other highlights include "Jackson" by Johnny Cash and June Carter; "After the Fire Is Gone" by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn; "Let It Be Me" by Skeeter Davis and Bobby Bare; and "The Ceremony" by George Jones and Tammy Wynette.