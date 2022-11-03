Not Available

'Duffer' (1971) is a rarely seen cult British movie that has languished in the vaults of the British Film Institute for the best part of forty years until they decided to release it on DVD/BluRay for the first time last month. It's a black and white movie set in a declining Notting Hill with pretty much no dialogue spoken by those taking part in it. Almost everything is spoken as a commentary by Duffer, a lost teenage boy whose life bounces between homosexual and heterosuxual worlds. This movie anticipates David Lynch's 'Eraserhead' by five years.