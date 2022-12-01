Not Available

Dui ma? is a game of fragmentary stories. Emergencies. A hallucinatory account of the violent changes in China today, written freehand, in a visual style where one apparition chases the other. Nothing sets in except the feeling of a tremor. François Daireaux draws with this new film a vast social choreography where matter competes with the living with the absent bodies. Landscapes are consumed, cities appear without measure and in the middle the rough ballet of men who seek their place in a too big world. It is sometimes burlesque, often strange and ultimately perfectly chilling. Nothing is lost, everything is transformed.