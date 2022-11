Not Available

When nighttime falls in steamy Mumbai, women dress in skimpy clothes in order to sell themselves to the highest bidder. One of these women, Rambha, is the most sought-after harlot in town, able to name her price and often turning away men simply because she can. A well-respected police officer and a local criminal each try unsuccessfully to woo her, but Rambha only does what she wants, when she wants to.