Duke-Carolina The Blue Blood Rivalry

After more than 100 years of ruthless competition, the feud between the Duke University Blue Devils and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels basketball teams is called the greatest rivalry in sports! When these fierce challengers collide on the court, get ready for war. Experience the insanity of the competition and go behind the scenes to hear from the legendary players, coaches, broadcasters and superfans that pour their hearts and souls into the ultimate clash of basketball titans!