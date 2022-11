Not Available

Joined by the likes of saxophonist Ben Webster and trumpeter Cootie Williams, jazz giant Duke Ellington demonstrates in this collection of performance clips (spanning the years 1929-43) precisely why he's one of the seminal figures in American music. Ellington's musical evolution can be seen in excerpts from feature-length and short films that include Black and Tan, Check and Double Check, Symphony in Black and The Hit Parade of 1937.