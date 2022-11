Not Available

This 1952 recording includes 2 performances of Duke and his Orchestra, one on Jan. 7, 1952 and one on Aug. 12, 1952. 12 of his signature pieces are featured including Sophisticated Lady, Caravan, The Mooch, VP's Boogie, Solitude, Mood Indigo, The Hawk . Tracklist: 1. Sophisticated Lady 2. Caravan 3. The Mooche 4. VIP's Boogie 5. Solitude 6. Mood Indigo 7. The Hawk Talks 8. I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good) 9. Bli-Blip 10. Flamingo 11. Cottontail 12. C Jam Blues (Hot Chocolate)