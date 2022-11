Not Available

Young Duke Ernest wants to become a good knight. The circumstances are not in his favor: The emperor wants to claim the Duke´s castle and marry his mother. He has Ermest wrongfully accused of murder and thrown in the dungeon. Duke Ernest´s only chance to escape a death sentence is to join the army and to go to the orient in search of the legendary Carbuncle Stone. He´ll have to overcome carnivorous rocks, magnetic mountains, the giant bird Rock and many more.