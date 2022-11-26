Not Available

Dukeland

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    After the death of their father, widely celebrated theoretical physicist Driscoll Tarnow, the three Tarnow siblings (Leslie, Joey & Vyra) find themselves at a crossroads, splintering off into radically different directions in order to deal with the loss. Leslie recruits an ASU engineer to assist her in the construction of a fertilizer bomb, Joey falls in love while descending deeper into his addiction to Adderall, and Vyra becomes friends with a YouTube star with a very rare disease while working on a series of autobiographical paintings.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images