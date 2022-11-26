Not Available

After the death of their father, widely celebrated theoretical physicist Driscoll Tarnow, the three Tarnow siblings (Leslie, Joey & Vyra) find themselves at a crossroads, splintering off into radically different directions in order to deal with the loss. Leslie recruits an ASU engineer to assist her in the construction of a fertilizer bomb, Joey falls in love while descending deeper into his addiction to Adderall, and Vyra becomes friends with a YouTube star with a very rare disease while working on a series of autobiographical paintings.