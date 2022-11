Not Available

Ferdinand Lamothe, better known as Jelly Roll Morton, was a pioneer among jazz musicians because of his remarkable talent as a composer, piano player and arranger. This tribute to Morton was filmed before a live audience at Lulu White's Mahogany Hall -- one of New Orleans' top jazz clubs -- and features Morton's music performed by the Dukes of Dixieland and one of Jelly Roll's musicians, Danny Barker.