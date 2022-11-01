Not Available

Junix Etrata and his girlfriend Maricel Salvacruz being abducted by military intelligence agents. Junix is a student activist who decided to dedicate all of his time to the movement. He takes refuge in the mountains to live with the indigenous people. Maricel, on the other hand, left the movement to lead a normal life. Their captors identified them as leaders of the New People's Army (NPA). In order to extract information from them, they were subjected to inhumane torture and despicable harassment.