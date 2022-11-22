Dukun Dr. Dani

Not Available

After graduating, young doctor Dani starts working at a hospital. Unfortunately, his first ever surgery is unsuccessful and the patient passes away. Dani quits his job as a doctor and returns to his hometown. There, Dani meets the village medicine man, Dukun Sudin, who teaches him the traditional ways of medicines, herbs and healings. When Dukun Sudin passes away, Dani starts working as the village medicine man. However, when his mother falls ill, he knows it will take more than his `dukun` ways to cure her. Thus begins his struggles of returning to the world of modern medicines.