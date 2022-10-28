Not Available

John Mills plays a farmer who loves a drink but his farm is in a state of disrepair. He meets a young girl called Dulcima who takes pity on him and becomes his cleaner. He happy to have some company and she needs to earn the money. He finds himself falling for her but things get complicated when she starts seeing the gamekeeper. However, one day she discovers the farmer is a very rich man and decides she wants to be with him after all, but she can't stop seeing the gamekeeper...and the farmer finds out.