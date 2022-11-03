Dulhan Dilwale Ki

Not Available

City-based Murli along with several male friends attend a marriage ceremony of one of their friends in a small village community. They travel by train, and arrive there awaiting to see what kind of transportation has been provided for them. To their shock and dismay they find that the only transportation available for them is a bullock-cart. They get their good spirits together and join to liven up the wedding festivities. Murli meets a beautiful young woman named Jaanu, and both fall in love with each other. Unfortunately for Murli, Jaanu is engaged to be married to a senior local police inspector. Murli approachs Jaanu's parents to change thier minds, all in vain though, as a wedding date has been fixed, and nothing can be changed. Disheartened, Murli continues to assist in Jaanu's wedding preparation, hoping that a miracle will take place, and he will get married to her.