Not Available

A legionnaire is summoned to Caesar's tent and given a message to deliver to the barbarian camp on the other side of some dense woodland. As the mission is under the white flag of a courier, the legionnaire assumes that this will be a piece of cake and indeed so it is, until he reaches the forest and finds that it is home to a group of bears, the matriarch of which does not like to have her home disturbed or messed up.