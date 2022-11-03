Dumm Dumm Dumm

Not Available

Dum Dum Dum is a full of love story. Madhvan, (Aditya) a city slicker's marriage is fixed by his dad in the village to Jyothika (Ganga), a village belle. He is not happy with it, as he wants to marry a city girl and that too after falling in love. On the other hand, Jyothika also is not interested, as she wants to marry only after completing her engineering in the city.