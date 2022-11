Not Available

Fong (Miriam Yeung) is already at odds with Wu (Edison Chen), one of her bosses at an ad agency, when she makes a major mistake at work that puts her job on the line. To save herself, she feigns pregnancy, which, under Hong Kong law, means she cannot be fired for 10 months. However, while there may be some perks that accompany her "pregnancy," she is eventually forced to concoct increasingly elaborate lies and involve everyone around her in the charade.