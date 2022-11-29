Not Available

DUMP_out through the mouth_ , a video work from artist Tako Taal for Tramway TV, borrows its form from image dumps, slideshows, and ‘catch-up’ or ‘previously on’ segments at the start of TV dramas. Using a bank of images taken on her camera phone over the past five years, Taal's work speaks to feelings of being at capacity, and of fatigue and frustration. ‘Dump’ is a word that imitates a sound, as well as a form of back-up after a system failure, something that Taal identifies through her work as a ‘catalogue of what could be lost.' (source, Tramway TV, Instagram)