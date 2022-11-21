Dumpling Companion

Not Available

a 30-minute short film about meeting someone new and falling in love. Deeply depressed and heartbroken, Marvin is forced by his brother to use a love potion so that his aching heart would be cured. While dining at a dumpling stall, 'Siomai Sa Tisa' (Siomai Of Tisa), he meets a pretty nursing student. After having a short conversation, he feels mysteriously drawn to her so he tries to use the love potion to win her heart. Will the love potion work, or will their love take its course even without it?