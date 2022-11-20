Dumpster Baby

Not Available

A premature crack baby abandoned in an inner city dumpster embarks on a surreal journey through a landscape of urban decay in directors James Bickert and Randy Hills. Left for dead and doomed to die, the helpless child's chances for survival fade with each passing minute. The young infant's will to survive is strong though, and in the following days the struggling child encounters a series of bizarre characters ranging from an adulterous surgeon to a malevolent street pimp and a crack-smoking hooker whose motherly instincts offer a shimmering ray of hope in the child's bleak future.