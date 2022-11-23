D'Unbelievables One Hell of a Do

Not Available

In 2011 Jon Kenny & Pat Shortt decided to reunite for a national tour of the award winning hit show 'One Hell of a Do'. This hilarious comedy celebrates the unique talent of Ireland's most famous wedding/pub band - Tom & Gerry (D'Unbelievables) - who, on receiving an award entitled the 'Golden Microphone of the Year Award for the best wedding/pub band in Ireland' recall the hilarious happenings during the day of the Donoghue Wedding. Filmed in front of a live audience at The Royal Theatre, Castlebar in 2011