1695. A young maiden by the name Johanne Nilsdotter is accused of witchcraft. Her persecutors end her life in the bottomless pits of the Djupkista waters in the Dunderland valley. In the years to follow, numerous horrendous events and tragedies strike the valley. 2011. The young, aspiring theater director Laura arrives in the Dunderland valley. Together with an ensemble of Norway’s premier actors, she will put on a play at an old, abandoned Boy Scout camp. They are soon made aware of the Dunderland valleys dark and bloody history. Then the star actor disappears.