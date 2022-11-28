Dune: Alternative Edition Redux

Not Available

A film that's been admired, hated and puzzled-over in fairly equal amounts, writer/director David Lynch's ambitious 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel DUNE gets an extensive reworking in Dune The Alternative Edition Redux. This is the third and final cut of my "Alternative Edition" fanedit. It was first released in 2008 and again in 2009. As previously, this 2012 Redux version draws on the heavily cut Theatrical Version, the controversial Extended "TV" Version and a selection of Deleted Scenes and soundtrack cues. Plus some creations and material of my own.