D'une brousse à l'autre

Not Available

In March 1996 the French government decided to expel all African family who did not have papers from the city of Paris. During a six month period of time, the director followed many of the families and got there testimonials about how it felt to be discriminated against by the French on film. Eventually the documentary focuses on one man who emerges at the center of the fight to not to be sent back to Africa. In the end he is sent back to his native Mali, the director and his camera accompany him.