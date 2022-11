Not Available

Diego and Gabriela Silang are landed Ilocos natives disaffected with the imposition of the indulto de comercio (a law giving right to Spanish officials to buy rice and tobacco at the price they prefer). The year is 1762 and the British invade Manila, the childless couple is among the landowners denying aid to the Spaniards in thwarting the British. When the Spaniards in retaliation jail Diego, his wife gathers their confederates and leads the uprising herself.