Dungeon of Despair

Not Available

While touring the countryside, Tina and Louise run into difficulty as their car breaks down just as a storm is approaching. As luck would have it, an old abandoned castle was nearby. That is, as bad luck would have it. The girls had no trouble entering the unlocked castle. Getting out is another matter entirely. They have just entered the lair of the Mad Monk of Bondania whose mission is to save the souls of wicked young ladies by subjecting them to the medieval tortures of his ancestral dungeon.