Dungeons & Dragons

The classic role-playing game comes to life in this magical adventure. The empire of Izmer is a divided land: Elite magicians called Mages rule while lowly commoners are powerless. When Empress Savina (Thora Birch) vows to bring equality and prosperity to her land, the evil Mage Profion (Jeremy Irons) plots to depose her. But this good-vs.-evil battle is no game!
|Jeremy Irons
|Profion
|Thora Birch
|Empress Savina
|Bruce Payne
|Damodar
|Zoe McLellan
|Marina Pretensa
|Marlon Wayans
|Snails
|Robert Miano
|Azmath
