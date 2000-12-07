2000

Dungeons & Dragons

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 2000

Studio

New Line Cinema

The classic role-playing game comes to life in this magical adventure. The empire of Izmer is a divided land: Elite magicians called Mages rule while lowly commoners are powerless. When Empress Savina (Thora Birch) vows to bring equality and prosperity to her land, the evil Mage Profion (Jeremy Irons) plots to depose her. But this good-vs.-evil battle is no game!

Cast

Jeremy IronsProfion
Thora BirchEmpress Savina
Bruce PayneDamodar
Zoe McLellanMarina Pretensa
Marlon WayansSnails
Robert MianoAzmath

