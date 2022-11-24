Dungun (La lengua)

Not Available

In the classroom of the first grade of the Mustafá Kemal Ataturk School located to the northeast of the city of Santiago, capital of Chile, about thirty children recite the numbers from one to ten in Mapudungun. Mapudungun is the language of the Mapuche ethnic group. The story is about the love, strength and endurance of these teachers in their tireless task of educating and transmitting the Mapuche language to the children at this school. This documentary shows the learning process of these children in their early school years, which transforms the classroom of the first grade into a special and magical place set in the middle of a peripheral village of the "big city", the capital of a country that is trying to pass a subject in which it has always failed.