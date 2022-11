Not Available

Considering the geographical conditions of Grabag, a district in Magelang, that surrounded by mountains and highlands that include the 'Blank Spot Area', Local Government granting a broadcast tower to relay the private TV stations. Instead of these reasons, the people itself use Grabag tower to establish a community television. With all the limitations, this is where they create to meet the needs of the information is not from outside Grabag, but instead from their own world.