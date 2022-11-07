Duniya Meri Jeb Mein

Not Available

A student in a prestigious college, Vishal Khanna believes he lives a wealthy lifestyle along with his businessman brother, Karan. Vishal meets with and falls in love with Neeta, the only daughter of wealthy widower, Gulabchand. Gulabchand meets with Karan and both finalize Vishal and Neeta's marriage. Then things spiral out of control when Gulabchand is killed while Karan is run over by a lorry, and ends up losing both his legs. Vishal undertakes to look after the now crippled Karan, but has more surprises to face when Police Inspector Yadav informs him that Karan was never a businessman, but a trapeze artiste in Amar Circus, and is also a suspect of a daring robbery and the murder of Gulabchand.