Not Available

Ryan Dunn from "Jackass" and Vincent Margera (aka Don Vito) from "Viva la Bam" team up for a cross-country road trip to showcase a new collection of insanely dangerous exploits -- and to drag willing audience members into the senseless stunts -- in a series of live events. This compilation features tons of pain-inducing moments, gross-outs and a small riot in Montreal. Musical guests include pop-punk bands Open Hand, Fight Paris and Disengage.