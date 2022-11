Not Available

Serdar is 29 years old. He is an introvert person who continues his life as an animator. The idealist journalist who works in the magazine Ah Güzel Istanbul has long been in love with Gizem, but Gizem is not even aware of his existence. Serdar, with his roommates Batu and Masal result as a result of a claim, meets Gizem and decides to be dear. The subject of Gizem's interview with the magazine is filo-phobia. And Serdar introduces himself as a filo-phobic.