Duo bao qiao jia ren

An evil Caucasian jewel smuggler named Robertson (Conwyn Sperry) enlists a small army to steal a map leading to a rare Chinese treasure hidden in Thailand; however, a grandfather and his daughter (Chin Siu Ho, Sharon Louise Kwok) evade the villain's forces while passing through what looks like a paid advertisement for the country's scenic and cultural wonders. The movie's nearly dense as granite with fight and chase scenes, a few of them quite witty, as well as near deadly encounters with drag queens, alligators, river torrents, kung fu elephants, and hot flying vegetables