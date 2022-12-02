Dur Bak Dinle Geç

Not Available

In an official vehicle, driver Bekir, supervisor Selim and Çağrı Bey are the last to be inspected. they go towards the company. Bekir's charger is broken. From the Call without hitting Selim They ask the company they are going to ask for a charger. However, Selim hears this and gets angry with Bekir. He doesn't want to fall into a bribery position. While Selim and Çağrı are at the company, Bekir throws the broken charger in the trash. Selim sees him from the window. After the inspection, Selim and Çağrı return without a charger and say goodbye to Bekir. Bekir waits until they disappear, and after a while he gets out of the car to get the charger he had thrown away.