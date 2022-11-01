Not Available

Durai is a 2008 Tamil film directed by A. Venkatesh starring Arjun, Kirat Bhattal.Raja (Arjun) works with a cook Arusuvai Ambi (Vivek). Raja comes across Anjali (Keerat), who catches his interest. She falls for Raja.But Raja cannot remember anything of his past. All he recollects are vague images and memories that disturb him in his sleep. After a sequence of events and chase by rowdies, Raja collects his past.Raja, a year ago was Durai, who was the close associate of honest politician Deivanayagam (K Viswanath). Durai who leads a happy life with his wife (Gajala) and his son, is hesitant to assume the post.