Recorded live at the Empire Polo Field, Indio, CA, on April 17th 2011. Track listing is as follows: Planet Earth (jump at end) Hungry Like the Wolf (jump at beginning) All You Need Is Now Notorious Safe (In The Heat Of The Moment) The Chauffeur Ordinary World Girl Panic! (Reach Up For The) Sunrise Rio Bond Medley A View To A Kill Girls on Film (with Poker Face)