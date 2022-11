Not Available

Recorded live at Life Is Beautiful Festival, Downtown Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV, USA, September 26th, 2015. Setlist: 01. Paper Gods, 02. Hungry Like The Wolf, 03. A View To A Kill, 04. Last Night In The City, 05. The Reflex, 06. Come Undone, 07. Ordinary World, 08. Notorious, 09. Pressure Off, 10. Planet Earth, 11. White Lines, 12. Sunrise, 13. Wild Boys, 14. Rio