Recorded at the Wembley Arena over two nights in April 2004. Track listing"(Reach Up for The) Sunrise""Hungry Like the Wolf""Is There Something I Should Know?""Union of the Snake""Come Undone""A View to a Kill""What Happens Tomorrow""The Chauffeur""Planet Earth""I Don't Want Your Love""New Religion""Ordinary World""Night Boat""Save a Prayer""Notorious""The Reflex""Careless Memories""The Wild Boys""Girls on Film""Rio"