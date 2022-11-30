Duran Duran: Live in Japan '89

Live in Japan '89 is an unofficial Duran Duran live DVD, recorded during The Big Live Thing Tour at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on 22 February 1989. Setlist: "God (London)" "Big Thing" "I Don't Want Your Love" "Hungry Like the Wolf" "Do You Believe in Shame?" "Election Day" / "Some Like It Hot" "All She Wants Is" / "Planet Earth" "Palomino" "A View to a Kill" "The Edge of America" / "Lake Shore Driving" "Skin Trade" "Girls on Film" "Notorious" "Is There Something I Should Know?" "Drug (It's Just a State of Mind)" "The Wild Boys" "Save A Prayer" "Get It On (Bang a Gong)" "The Reflex" "Rio"
