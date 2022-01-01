Duran Duran - One Night Only, ITV

Not Available

This DVD features all the songs performed by Duran Duran on One Night Only, an ITV1 music entertainment show. The show was recorded at studios in London on 12 March 2011, with an audience of several hundred people. All the songs on the bootleg were performed with a string quartet, that included Martha Riley on violin. Also featured are history recordings, that consist of interviews with the four remaining original members of Duran Duran. These recordings were originally broadcast between the songs on the show. Tracks include Roger Taylor speaking from Villa Park in Birmingham, the venue of Duran Duran's MENCAP Concert in 1983.